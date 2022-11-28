 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn appreciates Bhediya and calls Varun Dhawan 'rockstar'

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to appreciate Varun Dhawan's recently released film Bhediya amid its clash with his own film Drishyam 2. Ajay went on to call Varun Dhawan a 'rockstar', as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ajay wrote in his tweet that he is happy about how both films, Drishyam 2 and Bhediya, have managed to please the audiences and that it is good for the industry as a whole.

Varun wrote in his tweet, "#bhediya has given me so much love it feels amazing to see Soo many people coming to the theatres. A special Sunday as #Dhrishyam2 and #Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers congratulations @ajaydevgn sir and @AbhishekPathakk.”

Replying to Varun's tweet, Ajay wrote, "Hey @Varun_dvn I’m happy Bhediya & Drishyam 2 have managed to bring the audiences back to the theatres. It’s a feel good moment for us as an Industry. You're a rockstar."

Drishyam 2 and Bhediya have been a breath of fresh air for Bollywood films as both of the films have managed to bring audiences into theatres after a dry spell of Bollywood films in theatres.

