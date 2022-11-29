 
world
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Two Palestinians martyred by Israeli forces, Palestinians say

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

An Israeli soldier uses a weapon amid clashes with Palestinian protesters, in Hebron, in the Israeli- occupied West Bank April 1, 2022.— Reuters
JERUSALEM: Two Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces early Tuesday morning in two separate incidents in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

The Israeli military did not confirm the death but said its troops came under attack overnight when two military vehicles stalled just outside the town of Beit Ummar, near the city of Hebron. Rioters hurled bombs and fired shots at soldiers who responded with live fire, the military said in a statement.

In a separate incident, Palestinian officials said another man was martyred by Israeli fire near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Palestinian towns in the West Bank have seen intensified raids by Israel since Palestinians carried out several street attacks in its cities in March. More than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year.

