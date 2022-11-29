 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Shahid Hussain

No concession in punishment during bail period: LHC

By
Shahid Hussain

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

The photo of the facade of the Lahore High Court building in Punjabs provincial capital.— LHC website/File
The photo of the facade of the Lahore High Court building in Punjab's provincial capital.— LHC website/File

  • LHC dismisses plea for conession in life sentence.
  • Hears prisoner's mother's petition seeking leniency.
  • Court says laws of country cannot be bent for anyone.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ruled that the period during which a prisoner walks free on bail is not included in the sentence, nor is any inmate entitled to concession in the punishment while on bail.

Justice Sarfraz Dogar issued the verdict while dismissing prisoner Muhammad Hanif's plea for leniency in a sentence.

The petition was filed in court by Hanif's mother Nasreen Akhtar. The petitioner, in the pela, said a drug case was registered against her son and co-accused Sohail Masih in 2006.

Both were sentenced to life by the court in 2011, according to the petition.

The petition further asserted that Hanif remained on bail from 2009 to 2011, while Sohail continued to serve his time continuously.

The petitioner informed the court that the co-accused Sohail was released upon completion of his sentence in April 2021, while her son was still in jail.

The public prosecutor told the court that during the period of 2009-11, Sohail's sentence was reduced by eighty-nine months, including the concession given under the Eighteenth Amendment.

Ruling that this concession cannot be given to Hanif as he had been on bail for two years, the court dismissed the petition.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan, Afghan officials hold-high level talks after TTP ends ceasefire

Pakistan, Afghan officials hold-high level talks after TTP ends ceasefire
ATC grants police 13-day physical remand of Imran Khan's suspected shooter

ATC grants police 13-day physical remand of Imran Khan's suspected shooter
Fawad Chaudhry holds hour-long meeting with US envoy Donald Blome: sources

Fawad Chaudhry holds hour-long meeting with US envoy Donald Blome: sources
Don't forget us, Afghan women tell Hina Rabbani Khar

Don't forget us, Afghan women tell Hina Rabbani Khar
President Alvi regularises three additional judges of IHC

President Alvi regularises three additional judges of IHC
Karachi man slaughters wife, three daughters, say police

Karachi man slaughters wife, three daughters, say police
PML-N hints at governor’s rule in Punjab

PML-N hints at governor’s rule in Punjab
SC to announce verdict on Reko Diq presidential reference next week

SC to announce verdict on Reko Diq presidential reference next week
Pakistani officials hold talks with Afghan minister after TTP calls off ceasefire

Pakistani officials hold talks with Afghan minister after TTP calls off ceasefire
Controversial tweets: Islamabad court extends Azam Swati's physical remand till Dec 3

Controversial tweets: Islamabad court extends Azam Swati's physical remand till Dec 3
Reko Diq project and its economic complications

Reko Diq project and its economic complications
Which MQM is real, wonders UK Judge Clive Jones

Which MQM is real, wonders UK Judge Clive Jones