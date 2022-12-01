Several PTI MPAs from Punjab oppose assembly's dissolution: sources

PTI supporters at a public gathering. — AFP/File

Date of assemblies' dissolution to be announced Sunday.

PTI MPAs advise against dissolution due to ongoing projects.

Imran Khan meets CM Punjab, Moonis Elahi.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Several Punjab lawmakers belonging to the PTI have advised the party's chairman, Imran Khan, against dissolving the provincial assembly immediately, sources told Geo News Thursday.

The development came after the party's high-level committee submitted a report in relation to the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly to Khan, sources said.

The lawmakers advised the PTI chief not to immediately dissolve the assembly, citing the ongoing development projects in their constituencies, the sources said.



Khan — who called off his long march to Islamabad last week — has announced quitting assemblies across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The party's leadership, according to PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, has approved the dissolution of assemblies in both provinces, but the final decision will be made after further consultations.

The report regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly was put before a meeting today which was chaired by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Party leaders Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood-Ur-Rasheed, Hammad Azhar, Ejaz Chaudhry, and others attended the meeting.

As per the report, according to sources, some lawmakers have advised against the immediate dissolution of the Punjab Assembly as they believe development tenders worth billions of rupees have been opened and multiple projects are near completion in their constituencies.



The lawmakers have also recommended that the timing of the political move should be effective so that it pushes the federal government to call general polls, sources said.

Moreover, to hold further consultations, the PTI chief has summoned a session of the PTI's Sindh and Balochistan parliamentary parties on Sunday.

The sources added that the decision regarding the dissolution or PTI quitting all assemblies would be made by the PTI chief after the session of their parliamentary parties on Sunday.



Khan has also tasked the party's legal team to analyse the legal aspects of the matter and prepare for any predictable complications.

CM Punjab meets Khan

Later in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and senior PTI leader Pervaiz Khattak briefly met one-on-one before the PML-Q leader's meeting with the PTI chief.

CM Punjab reiterated support and loyalty to Khan, claiming his party would counter any manoeuvres attempted by the coalition allies, including a vote of no confidence or the imposition of governor's rule.

Elahi added that PDM is an "incompetent" group and that Khan has left them "clueless" through his political moves. The opposition neither has the numbers nor the courage to file a motion of no confidence in the Punjab Assembly, the CM added.

After meeting with the CM Punjab, Khattak held a meeting with the PTI chief to discuss the political scenario. The PTI chief took the former premier into confidence regarding multiple ongoing issues, sources said.

CM Punjab and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Monis Elahi met with the PTI chief in Zaman Park Lahore to discuss the possible dissolution of assemblies.

The three leaders discussed the dissolution of assemblies, the possibility of a no-confidence motion, or a demand for a vote of confidence by Governor Punjab, sources added.