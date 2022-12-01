 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Snap polls neither good for PTI nor democracy: Asif Zardari

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Former president Asif Ali Zardari speaks during a press conference after submitting the no-trust motion against Imran Khan on March 8, 2022. — AFP
Former president Asif Ali Zardari speaks during a press conference after submitting the no-trust motion against Imran Khan on March 8, 2022. — AFP
  • We shall see how many MPAs can PTI get elected, says Zardari.
  • Zardai says PDM will continue to play opposition’s role if assemblies not dissolved
  • Several PTI MPAs in Punjab not in favour of dissolution of assembly, say sources.

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that the PDM has decided to file a motion of no confidence in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

In an interview with a private news channel on Thursday, the former president said that they would contest elections if PTI succeeds in dissolving the Punjab and KP assemblies. “We shall see how many MPAs can the PTI get elected.”

He added that they would continue to play the role of the opposition if the assemblies are not dissolved.

The statement from the PPP co-chairman comes at a time when several PTI lawmakers in Punjab, according to sources, have advised the party's chairman, Imran Khan, against dissolving the provincial assembly immediately.

The development came after the PTI’s high-level committee submitted a report in relation to the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly to Khan, sources told Geo News.

The lawmakers also advised the PTI chief not to immediately dissolve the assembly, citing the ongoing development projects in their constituencies, the sources said.

Imran Khan called off his long march towards Islamabad last week announcing quitting assemblies across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The party's leadership, according to PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry, has approved the dissolution of assemblies in both provinces but the final decision will be made after further consultations.

More From Pakistan:

In meeting with Imran, Punjab CM assures to stand by PTI decision on assembly dissolution

In meeting with Imran, Punjab CM assures to stand by PTI decision on assembly dissolution
Nadeem Nusrat appears under security in trial against Altaf Hussain's London properties

Nadeem Nusrat appears under security in trial against Altaf Hussain's London properties
Noor Mukadam murder: IHC questions police's logic behind ignoring basics in case

Noor Mukadam murder: IHC questions police's logic behind ignoring basics in case
Several PTI MPAs from Punjab oppose assembly's dissolution: sources

Several PTI MPAs from Punjab oppose assembly's dissolution: sources
TTP terror activities should be concerning for Afghan Taliban: Rana Sanaullah

TTP terror activities should be concerning for Afghan Taliban: Rana Sanaullah
Azam Swati approaches Supreme Court for transfer of cases to Islamabad

Azam Swati approaches Supreme Court for transfer of cases to Islamabad
Refusal to issue LCs may trigger medicine shortage, MPs told

Refusal to issue LCs may trigger medicine shortage, MPs told
MQM-P should've never brought properties case against Altaf Hussain: Nadeem Nusrat

MQM-P should've never brought properties case against Altaf Hussain: Nadeem Nusrat
Gas blast at Orakzai coal mine kills 9 workers; 4 hurt

Gas blast at Orakzai coal mine kills 9 workers; 4 hurt
Security forces gun down terrorist in North Waziristan

Security forces gun down terrorist in North Waziristan

Karachi fishermen catch humungous Indo-Pacific sailfish

Karachi fishermen catch humungous Indo-Pacific sailfish
Nawaz, Maryam return to London after Europe tour

Nawaz, Maryam return to London after Europe tour