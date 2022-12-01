Court sends Azam Swati on 14-day judicial remand in controversial tweet case

PTI leader Azam Khan Swati addressing a press conference. — PID/File

Azam Swati has been sent to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Senator's physical remand was to expire on December 3.

FIA apprises the court that it has completed investigations.

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Thursday sent PTI Senior Vice President Azam Swati to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case relating to controversial tweets against senior military officials two days prior to the expiry of his physical remand.



The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended Swati on Sunday for the second time in the controversial tweet case. The PTI senator was arraigned before Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja on the same day.



After hearing arguments from the FIA and Swati’s lawyers, the judge approved two-day physical remand of the PTI leader. On November 29, the court extended the physical remand of Swati for an additional four days at the request of the FIA.

The FIA, however, filed an application in the court seeking an end to the PTI leader’s physical remand. The FIA apprised the court that it has completed investigations and it does not need further custody of Swati.

The FIA pleaded with the court to send the PTI leader on judicial remand, which the court approved.

Swati arrested

The PTI leader was arrested once again for speaking against senior military officers early Sunday morning from his farmhouse located in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.

FIA’s Cybercrime Wing arrested Swati for using foul language for the former army chief and other senior military officers.

The case against the senator has been registered on FIA's Technical Assistant Anis ur Rehman's complaint. The case has been registered for libel and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

The senator has been arrested under Sections 500, 501, 505 and 109. He was also arrested under the same provisions the last month.

Several FIRs have been registered within 24 hours against PTI leader Swati for his controversial tweets at different police stations in Karachi, Quetta, Jacobabad Qambar, Lasbela, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kandhkot, and other cities.