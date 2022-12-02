Cricket legend Ricky Ponting in hospital after heart scare

Ponting, who is working for Channel 7 for the match, was immediately rushed to the hospital following the heart scare.— Reuters/file

Three-time cricket World Cup-winning Australian skipper Ricky Ponting suffered from heart complications while doing commentary for Australia's match with the West Indies in Perth.

A spokesperson from the channel said that Ponting was "unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today’s coverage."

As per a Telegraph report, the 47-year-old started to feel unwell at the beginning of the first Test match at Perth Stadium. The legend's colleagues have reported that he is now doing fine and is in stable condition.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.