 
sports
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Cricket legend Ricky Ponting in hospital after heart scare

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Ponting, who is working for Channel 7 for the match, was immediately rushed to the hospital following the heart scare.— Reuters/file
Ponting, who is working for Channel 7 for the match, was immediately rushed to the hospital following the heart scare.— Reuters/file

Three-time cricket World Cup-winning Australian skipper Ricky Ponting suffered from heart complications while doing commentary for Australia's match with the West Indies in Perth.

Ponting, who is working for Channel 7 for the match, was immediately rushed to the hospital following the heart scare. 

A spokesperson from the channel said that Ponting was "unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today’s coverage."

As per a Telegraph report, the 47-year-old started to feel unwell at the beginning of the first Test match at Perth Stadium. The legend's colleagues have reported that he is now doing fine and is in stable condition.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

More From Sports:

Eng vs Pak: England all out for 657 in first innings

Eng vs Pak: England all out for 657 in first innings
Germany's World Cup dream in tatters despite victory over Costa Rica

Germany's World Cup dream in tatters despite victory over Costa Rica
Mueller bemoans 'absolute catastrophe' as Germany exit World Cup

Mueller bemoans 'absolute catastrophe' as Germany exit World Cup
'Guts' bring glory as Japan book last 16 spot

'Guts' bring glory as Japan book last 16 spot
Morocco cruise into knockout stage with 2-1 win over Canada

Morocco cruise into knockout stage with 2-1 win over Canada
England punish Pakistan, hit record-breaking 500 on first day in Rawalpindi

England punish Pakistan, hit record-breaking 500 on first day in Rawalpindi
Pak vs Eng: ECB in position to field playing XI, first Test to be played as per schedule

Pak vs Eng: ECB in position to field playing XI, first Test to be played as per schedule
Mexico exit World Cup on goal difference despite beating Saudi Arabia

Mexico exit World Cup on goal difference despite beating Saudi Arabia
Messi misses penalty but Argentina advance at World Cup

Messi misses penalty but Argentina advance at World Cup
Tunisia fail to advance despite 1-0 win over much-changed France

Tunisia fail to advance despite 1-0 win over much-changed France
Leckie strikes as Australia reach last 16 after beating Denmark

Leckie strikes as Australia reach last 16 after beating Denmark
WATCH: Artist shocks internet with portrait of Neymar on face mask

WATCH: Artist shocks internet with portrait of Neymar on face mask