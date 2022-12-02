 
Yami Gautam feels excited about her film Lost

Yami Gautam doesnt feel nervous about her upcoming film
Yami Gautam is not nervous about her film Lost which was screened at International Film Festival India. It is majorly because the film has received good response at Asian screening. 

She said, “Actually, I was not nervous, I am quite excited by the response we got. You do get nervous, but not when you are prepared with what’s going to come, amnd you are reasonable with your understanding of how the film has shaped up. I don’t think I have felt nervous even with the ones which have not done well, because I know the result. I have mostly been correct with my understanding and predictions so far.”

She also talked about how she gives her hundred percent to everything she picks. She said, “You still have to give your 100 percent. You still chose to be a part of that film, you are still on that set. I don’t think you can ever cheat that, unless it’s such a bad experience in terms of behaviour, or something which is beyond your dignity. Until it reaches that point, you have to give your best, and do justice to the best of your ability.”

