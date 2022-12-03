South Korea advances; Portugal wins group

 
South Korea’s midfielder #05 Jung Woo-young fights for the ball with Portugal´s forward #09 Andre Silva during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan on December 2, 2022. — AFP
  • South Korea beat Portugal 2-1 to reach World Cup last 16. 
  • S. Korea and Uruguay finished with the same record in Group H. 
  • Portugal won the group despite the loss to South Korea.

In a thrilling finish to Group H play on Friday, South Korea stunned Portugal 2-1 on Hee-Chan Hwang's goal in stoppage time to advance to the knockout stage at the World Cup at Ar-Rayyan, Qatar.

South Korea and Uruguay finished with the same record (1-1-1) in Group H, but South Korea advanced on goals scored (4-2).

Portugal, which won the group despite the loss to South Korea, got on the board first on Ricardo Horta's goal in the fifth minute. Young-Gwon Kim evened it at 1-1 in the 27th minute. In a tightly contested match, both teams had 13 shots, including six apiece on target.

South Korea advanced from group play for the first time since 2010 and only the third time in its history and likely will play Group G winner Brazil. Portugal won its group for first time since 1996, when it reached the semifinals, and likely will face the winner of Serbia and Switzerland Group G game in the round of 16.

Uruguay 2, Ghana 0

Competing with South Korea for the second spot in Group H, Uruguay needed to extend its two-goal lead in the final minutes, but it did not score again and was eliminated along with Ghana at Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored in the 26th and 32nd minutes for Uruguay, which failed to advance past group for the first time in four World Cup appearances.

Uruguay totaled 12 shots (seven on target), while Ghana finished with 10 shots (four on target). Ghana hasn't advanced to the knockout round since 2010.

