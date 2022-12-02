 
Friday Dec 02 2022
Suniel Shetty says he did not feel insecure seeing Akshay Kumar's success

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Suniel Shetty says he did not feel insecure seeing Akshay Kumar's success

Suniel Shetty talked about Akshay Kumar's success in a recent interview and revealed that he never felt insecure seeing Akshay succeed; rather, he always felt inspired by Akshay Kumar, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Suniel shared that he is content with everything he has gotten in life and is very comfortable in his own space. Therefore, he does not feel that he is missing out when he sees his peers such as Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn doing well in the industry.

When asked about feeling insecure about Akshay for his success, Suniel said, "Not at all because I don't take pressure. I have a world of mine so beautiful that I feel probably they would have missed out on. I don't know. I am happy when it comes to a lot of things that I have done and am doing in my life."

He further added, "I'm not insecure. Akshay inspires me, Ajay inspires me. No necessarily for movies but on staying focussed and you could achieve anything. I wasn't probably focussed when I was working."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in the web show Dharavi Bank.

