 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous at the Red Sea IFF: See Pics

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in film The Zoya Factor
Sonam Kapoor was last seen in film 'The Zoya Factor'

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is widely-known for her outstanding fashion sense, looked absolutely stunning at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Sonam walked on the red carpet on the second day of the Saudi Arabia’s film festival wearing a Rami Kadi Couture outfit looking drop-dead gorgeous.

She opted for a sleek red gown with extended sleeves and wore a diamond necklace by Chopard to complete her look.

See Pictures:

Sonam Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous at the Red Sea IFF: See Pics


Sonam Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous at the Red Sea IFF: See Pics

Kapoor also shared video on her Instagram which has A Gentle Sunlight by James Quinn playing in the backdrop as she walks down the red carpet. She wrote: “After a while.”

Later on, the Ranjhana actress donned a yellow coloured ballgown at the Vanity Fair dinner. Rhea Kapoor shared her picture and wrote: “And my favourite moment in a long time, Sonam Kapoor in the very talented Saramrad for Choparad at the Vanity Fair dinner.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in film Blind directed by Shome Makhija, reports NDTV.

More From Showbiz:

Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' director for wining 'Best Director Award' at New York Film Critics Circle

Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' director for wining 'Best Director Award' at New York Film Critics Circle
SS Rajamouli wins 'Best Director Award' at New York Film Critics Circle for 'RRR'

SS Rajamouli wins 'Best Director Award' at New York Film Critics Circle for 'RRR'
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals 'he became arrogant after 'Vicky Donor': Read more

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals 'he became arrogant after 'Vicky Donor': Read more
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's newborn gets a special gift: See inside

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's newborn gets a special gift: See inside
Jubin Nautiyal shares health update, says he is 'recovering well'

Jubin Nautiyal shares health update, says he is 'recovering well'
'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Film likely to release in India, reports

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Film likely to release in India, reports
Babil Khan reveals how he bagged his debut role 'Qala'

Babil Khan reveals how he bagged his debut role 'Qala'
Spotify Wrapped 2022: Atif Aslam and Talha Anjum among the most-streamed Pakistani artists of this year

Spotify Wrapped 2022: Atif Aslam and Talha Anjum among the most-streamed Pakistani artists of this year
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' picks at the box office on Day 7

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' picks at the box office on Day 7
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays strong at the box office on Day 14

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays strong at the box office on Day 14
Suniel Shetty says he did not feel insecure seeing Akshay Kumar's success

Suniel Shetty says he did not feel insecure seeing Akshay Kumar's success
Karan Johar wants Ranveer Singh to play his role in biopic

Karan Johar wants Ranveer Singh to play his role in biopic