 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 03 2022
Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' director for wining 'Best Director Award' at New York Film Critics Circle

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Film RRR became a massive hit and gained recognition internationally as well
Director SS Rajamouli, who recently won the Best Director Award for RRR at the New York Film Critics Circle, gets admiration from actor Jr NTR.

Taking it to his twitter account, NTR wrote: “Congratulations Jakkanna @ssrajamouli. This is just the beginning of your journey to worldwide glory. It’s time for the world to know what I knew about you all along.”

Rajamoli’s directorial RRR turned out to be a massive hit not only nationally but internationally as well. It is recognized as one of the best films of India.

The film has also become India’s official entry to the Oscars. Currently, SS is actively carrying out campaigns for RRR in order to take it to the nominations of the Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, the Bahubali director is all set to start working on an adventure drama project with Mahesh Babu which is going to be release in 2023. Actor Jr NTR, on the other hand, is prepping up to work on a film with Koratala Siva. He also has a film coming up with KGF’s Prashnath Neel, reports IndiaToday.

