 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
APP
|
Web Desk

Transpersons to get Rs7,000 under Benazir Kafalat Programme

By
APP
|
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Shazia Marri, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme addresses the 56th meeting of the BISP  board of directors on Thursday. — BISP/Twitter
Shazia Marri, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme addresses the 56th meeting of the BISP  board of directors on Thursday. — BISP/Twitter
  • Transpersons to get cash support every three months.
  • Part of BISP vision to extend help to marginalised groups.
  • Registration process has already started, says Marri.

In a bid to bring more and more marginalises segments of society under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), its board Friday declared transgender persons a beneficiary of the Benazir Kafalat Programme (BKP).

A consensus to this effect was reached in the 56th BISP Board of Directors meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and BISP Chairperson Shazia Marri, according to an official statement.

"56th Board Meeting of Benazir Income Support Programme which [was] held under [the] chair of Federal Minister/Chairperson BISP Shazia Atta Marri [has] taken decisions of structural reforms, extending benefits to [the] transgender community and [is] aimed to extend all possible help to needy people," said a post on official BISP Twitter handle.

During the meeting, the board members urged NADRA to simplify a system for updating CNICs of the transgender community.

Marri termed it a landmark achievement of the present government and urged the members of the Board of Directors to use their good offices and influence to mobilise this marginalised community so that the maximum number of transgender persons could benefit from this policy.

Marri said it was a landmark accomplishment of the present government and urged the board members to use their “good offices and influence” to mobilise the marginalised community so that the maximum number of transgender persons could benefit from the policy.

In a video message on Friday, Marri explained the process. "The members of the transgender community are urged to register themselves with BKP, adding that they would receive Rs7,000 upon successful registration," the message said.


More From Pakistan:

Punjab, KP urge Centre to immediatly release funds

Punjab, KP urge Centre to immediatly release funds
Security forces kill local terrorist commander in North Waziristan

Security forces kill local terrorist commander in North Waziristan
India will never succeed in its nefarious goals: Gen Asim Munir

India will never succeed in its nefarious goals: Gen Asim Munir
Turkish plane makes emergency landing in Karachi

Turkish plane makes emergency landing in Karachi
Suspect involved in attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul ‘held’

Suspect involved in attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul ‘held’
GCU Lahore names new media dept after Arshad Sharif; PTI takes credit

GCU Lahore names new media dept after Arshad Sharif; PTI takes credit
Will dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies this month: Imran Khan

Will dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies this month: Imran Khan
MQM-L leaders say they recycled telephonic recording system, UPS 'by mistake'

MQM-L leaders say they recycled telephonic recording system, UPS 'by mistake'
Govt says ready to hold ‘unconditional talks’ with PTI

Govt says ready to hold ‘unconditional talks’ with PTI
US wants transparent investigation into Pakistan embassy attack in Kabul

US wants transparent investigation into Pakistan embassy attack in Kabul
CM Punjab signs assembly dissolving order, hands it over to Imran Khan: report

CM Punjab signs assembly dissolving order, hands it over to Imran Khan: report
Senate election: MQM-P withdraws in favour of PPP candidate

Senate election: MQM-P withdraws in favour of PPP candidate