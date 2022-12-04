German Embassy sets up 'Charity Christmas Market' in Islamabad

People dressed up in Santa Claus and elf outfits entertain children during the "Charity Christmas Market" held in Islamabad on December 4, 2022. — Handout from the German Embassy in Islamabad

The German Embassy in Islamabad Sunday organised a "Charity Christmas Market", featuring authentic German delicacies, shopping, and fun to celebrate the event in the traditional German style — including homemade cakes, cookies, and wreaths made by the embassy's team.

A statement from the embassy said around 30 stalls displayed an extensive range of Christmas articles, glassware, handicrafts, children’s toys, candles, leather goods, metal ornaments, dry fruit, advent wreaths, and other decorations.

German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas speaks during the "Charity Christmas Market" held in Islamabad on December 4, 2022. — Handout from the German Embassy in Islamabad

Several children's choirs gave performances throughout the afternoon. The “Weihnachtsmann” (German Santa Claus) made an appearance to

distribute sweets among children who have been good all year.

On this occasion, German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas said: “With this bazaar, we want to welcome the merriest time of the year — especially for all those away from their homes. Christmas is all about sharing our joy."

People inspecting stalls during the "Charity Christmas Market" held in Islamabad on December 4, 2022. — Handout from the German Embassy in Islamabad

"This is why the proceeds from this event will be donated to families in need."