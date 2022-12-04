 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Boman Irani says he is thankful for the projects he got this year

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Boman Irani says he is thankful for the projects he got this year
Boman Irani says he is thankful for the projects he got this year

Boman Irani talked about having a busy year in a recent interview and shared that he is grateful for all the projects that he got this year, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Boman Irani shared about his year and said that he has no regrets at all. Boman, who turned 63 yesterday, also shared about the people in his life that he is surrounded by people who love him and care for him.

Boman said, "I am thankful for all the projects that I got this year. Masoom was a big hype for me as an actor, followed by Jayeshbhai Jordaar and of course Uunchai, the crowning glory.”

He further added, "I am surrounded by people who love and care for me. When I am with family, they plan some or the other surprise for me. There are people from across the globe, who I have never met and may not be able to do so in my life time, but they do really sweet things for me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boman Irani was last seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

More From Showbiz:

Farah Khan reveals Malaika Arora was not the first choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya

Farah Khan reveals Malaika Arora was not the first choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya
Akshay Kumar responds to Pakistani man who says 'Bell Bottom' is 'anti-Pakistan'

Akshay Kumar responds to Pakistani man who says 'Bell Bottom' is 'anti-Pakistan'
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' sees growth at the box office on Day 16

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' sees growth at the box office on Day 16
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' stays steady at the box office on Day 9

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' stays steady at the box office on Day 9
Akshay Kumar will make his next film about Sex Education

Akshay Kumar will make his next film about Sex Education

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' grows at the box office on Day 2

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' grows at the box office on Day 2
Akshay Kumar confirms his next film at Red Sea Film Festival

Akshay Kumar confirms his next film at Red Sea Film Festival
Malaika Arora opens up about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan: 'I am happy'

Malaika Arora opens up about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan: 'I am happy'
Madhuri Dixit recreates viral girl dance steps, grooves on Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja

Madhuri Dixit recreates viral girl dance steps, grooves on Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja

Jaideep Ahlawat says he might consider a bad film if it pays well

Jaideep Ahlawat says he might consider a bad film if it pays well

Sonam Kapoor shares she is nervous to leave her son Vayu at home for Red Sea Film Festival

Sonam Kapoor shares she is nervous to leave her son Vayu at home for Red Sea Film Festival
Ayushmann Khurrana shares he used to get hit by his parents

Ayushmann Khurrana shares he used to get hit by his parents