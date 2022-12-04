Farah Khan reveals Malaika Arora was not the first choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya

Farah Khan talked about the famous song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the 90s film Dil Se on Malaika Arora's show Moving In With Malaika and revealed that Malaika was not the first choice for that song, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Farah revealed that Malaika was not the first choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya and she was approached after five actors rejected that song which included Shilpa Shetty and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Farah said, "You’re the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl. But luckily for you, some five heroines had refused to climb on the train. Malaika was nowhere on the radar. We approached Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and 2-3 other people."

She further added, "One had a phobia of climbing on the train, another one was not available. Then the makeup person said, Malaika is a very good dancer. When she climbed on the train, we were completely curious whether she would pull it off or not. But the rest as we know is history.”

Farah Khan will be seen in the first episode of Malaika Arora's show Moving In With Malaika.