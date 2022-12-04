 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Farah Khan reveals Malaika Arora was not the first choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Farah Khan reveals Malaika Arora was not the first choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya
Farah Khan reveals Malaika Arora was not the first choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya

Farah Khan talked about the famous song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the 90s film Dil Se on Malaika Arora's show Moving In With Malaika and revealed that Malaika was not the first choice for that song, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Farah revealed that Malaika was not the first choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya and she was approached after five actors rejected that song which included Shilpa Shetty and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Farah said, "You’re the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl. But luckily for you, some five heroines had refused to climb on the train. Malaika was nowhere on the radar. We approached Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and 2-3 other people."

She further added, "One had a phobia of climbing on the train, another one was not available. Then the makeup person said, Malaika is a very good dancer. When she climbed on the train, we were completely curious whether she would pull it off or not. But the rest as we know is history.”

Farah Khan will be seen in the first episode of Malaika Arora's show Moving In With Malaika.

More From Showbiz:

Boman Irani says he is thankful for the projects he got this year

Boman Irani says he is thankful for the projects he got this year
Akshay Kumar responds to Pakistani man who says 'Bell Bottom' is 'anti-Pakistan'

Akshay Kumar responds to Pakistani man who says 'Bell Bottom' is 'anti-Pakistan'
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' sees growth at the box office on Day 16

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' sees growth at the box office on Day 16
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' stays steady at the box office on Day 9

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' stays steady at the box office on Day 9
Akshay Kumar will make his next film about Sex Education

Akshay Kumar will make his next film about Sex Education

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' grows at the box office on Day 2

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' grows at the box office on Day 2
Akshay Kumar confirms his next film at Red Sea Film Festival

Akshay Kumar confirms his next film at Red Sea Film Festival
Malaika Arora opens up about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan: 'I am happy'

Malaika Arora opens up about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan: 'I am happy'
Madhuri Dixit recreates viral girl dance steps, grooves on Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja

Madhuri Dixit recreates viral girl dance steps, grooves on Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja

Jaideep Ahlawat says he might consider a bad film if it pays well

Jaideep Ahlawat says he might consider a bad film if it pays well

Sonam Kapoor shares she is nervous to leave her son Vayu at home for Red Sea Film Festival

Sonam Kapoor shares she is nervous to leave her son Vayu at home for Red Sea Film Festival
Ayushmann Khurrana shares he used to get hit by his parents

Ayushmann Khurrana shares he used to get hit by his parents