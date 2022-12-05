 
Monday Dec 05 2022
WATCH: Fight breaks out between Hasan Ali, crowd over rude remarks

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali lost his temper and engaged in a fight after hearing inappropriate remarks from the spectators during a local cricket match. 

As per the details, Hasan was playing a match on Sunday in Arif Wala, a city in the Pakpattan District of Punjab. 

The crowd made fun of the pacer, criticising him for dropping a crucial catch in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 against Australia.

This led to a fight between the player and the crowd, however, the organisers intervened to ensure that Hasan was taken away from the venue.

Hasan was dropped from the Pakistan Test squad for the ongoing three-match home series against England. The right-arm player only took five wickets in his last four Tests against Australia and Sri Lanka, which led to his ouster from the national side.

However, Hasan is determined to make a comeback on the national side in the future. “I will work hard in the ongoing domestic season and earn my place back in the national team,” he said last month.

The speedster has claimed 77 wickets in 21 Tests, along with 91 and 60 wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively.

The 28-year-old has also starred for T20 sides around the world over the course of his career.

He’s taken almost 200 T20 wickets for sides including Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

He was also the leading wicket-taker with 13 during the 2017 Champions Trophy for Pakistan, at an average of 14.69, and was named the Player of the Tournament.

