Pak vs Eng: Pakistan's possible playing XI for first Test match

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: Pakistan will go up against England in the upcoming Test series, scheduled to begin on December 1 (Thursday) in Rawalpindi, with the team management reportedly having finalised the playing XI.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and 11 others have been reportedly included in the Test squad. Two Pakistani cricketers will make their Test debuts.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf and leg spinner Abrar Ahmed are strong contenders to play the Rawalpindi match, while three all-rounders are expected to be included in the squad.

Left-hand spinner Mohammad Nawaz will be playing at his home ground for the first time, while Salman Agha and Faheem Ashraf are also among the expected all-rounders to be included in the team.

Abdullah Shafiq and Imam-ul-Haq are expected to be placed as openers.

The expected squad will include captain Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafiq, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, and Salman Ali Agha. Other players expected to join the team are Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed.