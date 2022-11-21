Hasan Ali hopeful for comeback after being dropped from Test squad

Pakistan´s Hasan Ali prepares to bowl before the start of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 9, 2022. — AFP

KARACHI: After being dropped from Pakistan's Test squad for the three-match Test series against England, fast bowler Hasan Ali has wished his fellow cricketers the best for the game ahead and eagerly awaits his comeback in the team.



Ali made his way out of the Test squad due to his lack of performance in the last four Test matches he played against Australia and Sri Lanka, after which the selection committee — headed by Muhammad Wasim — sidelined him.

“I will work hard in the ongoing domestic season and earn my place back in the national team,” the right-arm pacer tweeted.

The speedster has claimed 77 wickets in 21 Tests, along with 91 and 60 wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively.

The 28-year-old also congratulated the players who were selected for the highly-anticipated home series against England.

The England team will arrive in Pakistan on November 27 for the much-anticipated tour, with the first Test set to begin on December 1 in Rawalpindi.

This will be the first time England will play a Test in Rawalpindi, which has previously staged 12 matches with the home side winning five and losing three.

The second Test moves to Multan starting on Friday, December 9, and the final Test of the tour will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi, commencing on Saturday, December 17.

It must be noted that Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim announced an 18-member squad on Monday for the Test series against England.

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Mohammad Ali have been rewarded for their strong first-class performances with maiden Test call-ups.

Meanwhile, pacer Hasan Ali and leg-spinner Yasir Shah have been dropped from the squad.