Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai
Pak vs Eng: Mohammad Abbas likely to replace injured Haris Rauf in Test squad, say sources

Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai
Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf (L) delivers the ball at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi while Mohammad Abbas (R) celebrates after taking a wicket. — AFP/Twitter
  • Haris Rauf ruled out of Test series due to injury.
  • Pacer to begin rehabilitation at National High-Performance Centre.
  • Haris says he has been told to rest for two weeks by doctors. 

Fast-bowler Mohammad Abbas is likely to replace pacer Haris Rauf in the Test series against England after he was ruled for the remainder of the matches following a grade-II strain in the right quad, sources told Geo News

The right-arm pacer suffered an injury after he rolled over the ball while fielding on the first day of the match on Thursday. He then underwent Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) at the hospital on Friday. 

"The scans and the subsequent assessment by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical staff concluded that the fast bowler suffered a grade-II strain," the cricket board said in a statement today. 

"Haris will travel to Lahore where he will begin his rehabilitation at the National High-Performance Centre," it added. 

The pacer's unavailability will add to Pakistan's woes in the remaining two matches as star bowler Shahid Afridi had already been ruled out of the series due to fitness issues, leaving the bowling attack vulnerable.

Ramiz Raja meets players

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja met the players after the match and inquired the seamer about his injury. Haris said that he has been told by the doctors to rest for two weeks. 

Raja, while interacting with the players, encouraged them to make a strong comeback. "Win the Multan test and make a comeback to the series," said the PCB chairman, as per sources. 

England pulled off a stunning 74-run victory over Pakistan in the first Test on Monday, claiming the final wicket in rapidly fading light to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The visitors amassed 657 in their first innings and declared their second on 264-7, setting Pakistan an improbable victory target of 343 on a docile track in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan fought gamely and reached 268 before being dismissed in an absorbing final session, Saud Shakeel top-scoring for the hosts with 76.

The second Test will be played in Multan from December 9 to December 13 and the third Test will be played in Karachi from December 17 to December 21.

