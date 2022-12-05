PM Shehbaz lauds Ramiz Raja for 'great job' as PCB chairman

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the reception dinner for England and Pakistan Cricket Teams hosted at the PM House in Islamabad on December 5, 2022. — Twitter/@pmln_org

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday lauded Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja for his services toward spearheading cricket in the country since assuming office.



"Ramiz Raja has done a great job as PCB chairman," the prime minister said during his address at a dinner hosted for the Pakistan and England teams currently playing a three-match Test series.

"I was young in a government college and his [Raja] father was then additional commissioner Lahore and he was a great fan of cricket. We used to get free cricket passes from his father. That's how we know each other," the prime minister recalled.

This was the first time that the premier and PCB chairman met since the former assumed office in April this year.

Guests of the evening included players of both the teams, PCB chairman, England, Wales Cricket Board (ECB)'s Managing Director Rob Key, British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, and Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal.



During his address, PM Shehbaz congratulated the England team for their victory and thanked them to tour Pakistan once again.



"Congratulations! England played very well in this Test match and they deserve this victory," the premier said.

"I believe in this Pakistan team. I am confident that my team will bounce back in Multan," he said hoping for Pakistan's win in the next Test.

The prime minister also thanked English skipper Ben Stokes, who was not present on the occasion, for his donation to Pakistan's flood-affected population.

"Ben Stokes is not here but I would like to thank him for his contribution towards helping flood-hit people in Pakistan. England and its people have always helped Pakistan. His donation will be really helpful for the people here," he said.

Soon after his arrival in Pakistan, Stokes announced that he will donate his match fees for all three Tests for flood-hit families in the country.



Later, on Twitter, the prime minister wrote that it was great to host England and Pakistan cricket teams at the PM House this evening.

"Cricket is a shared passion that binds our two countries in a close relationship," he mentioned in his tweet congratulating England for their win earlier in the day.

England's team returned to Pakistan this year for Test cricket and have won the first match by 74 runs, leading the series 1-0

Earlier, they played seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore. The English team won that series 4-3.