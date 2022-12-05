 
sports
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Eng: Haris Rauf to miss second Test, Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of New Zealand series

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022


Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Haris Rauf. (right).— AFP/File
Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Haris Rauf. (right).— AFP/File 
  • Shaheen Afridi's rehab started in Lahore on Sunday
  • Haris advised 10-day rest following an injury on the fourth day of the first Test
  • Rauf will be available for the third Test in Karachi 

RAWALPINDI: Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting December 27 in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf has also been ruled out of the second Test against England starting December 9 in Multan.

Shaheen Afridi encountered an injury during the World T20 final at the MCG. Afridi returned to international cricket in the T20 world cup after a knee injury that he suffered during the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

The left-arm pacer arrived in Lahore to start his rehabilitation process on Sunday.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said that Shaheen's rehab would take almost 15 days, after which they will reassess the state of his injury. Shaheen therefore will be unavailable for selection for the two-match series against New Zealand starting later this month.

He said: “Since there are some important international commitments of the national team next year, the PCB wants Shaheen to recover fully from the injury enabling him to spearhead Pakistan's pace attack." He added that Afridi would compete in any national or international event after fully recovering.

Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Haris Rauf will be unavailable for Multan Test after the physios advised complete rest for the next ten days following an injury on the fourth day of the first Test against England.

Haris will be available for the third Test starting December 17 at the National Stadium Karachi. However, his inclusion in the third Test is unlikely, viewing the Pakistan cricket team's commitments next year.

Pakistan middle-order batter Azhar Ali also walked off the field on the fourth day of the test match after being hit on the hand by English pacer Ollie Robinson.

"Azhar was hit on the tip of his right index finger and is currently under observation of the medical staff. I will provide updates when there is more information," PCB spokesperson said in a brief statement. 

Shaheen Afridi injury

PCB, after Shaheen's injury in the T20 World Cup final, shared that his scans had shown “no signs of an injury” but he was advised a two-week rehabilitation.

The PCB statement read, “Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised two-week rehabilitation after he landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook’s catch during Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne.”

The board said that scans, conducted before the team’s departure for Pakistan, showed “no signs of an injury”. It added that the source of the knee discomfort was likely “due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing”.

The statement was shared after a discussion between PCB’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist Dr Peter D’Alessandro.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: Azhar Ali fit to bat in Rawalpindi Test, says PCB

Pak vs Eng: Azhar Ali fit to bat in Rawalpindi Test, says PCB
'Ruthless' England surge past Senegal 3-0 to set up France quarter-final

'Ruthless' England surge past Senegal 3-0 to set up France quarter-final
Record Giroud, sublime Mbappe send France into quarter-finals with Poland win

Record Giroud, sublime Mbappe send France into quarter-finals with Poland win
Pak vs Eng: England 'not scared of losing', says Collingwood

Pak vs Eng: England 'not scared of losing', says Collingwood
Bangladesh stun India after Mehidy heroics

Bangladesh stun India after Mehidy heroics
After 10-year hiatus, Pakistan all set to take part in int'l racing event

After 10-year hiatus, Pakistan all set to take part in int'l racing event
Pak vs Eng: Azhar Ali forced to walk off field after ball hits index finger

Pak vs Eng: Azhar Ali forced to walk off field after ball hits index finger
Arshad Nadeem undergoes successful elbow surgery in London

Arshad Nadeem undergoes successful elbow surgery in London

Australia outclass West Indies with 164-run triumph in first test

Australia outclass West Indies with 164-run triumph in first test
England scent victory after bold declaration

England scent victory after bold declaration
Pak vs Eng: Green Shirts suffer blow as Haris Rauf no longer available to bowl in first Test

Pak vs Eng: Green Shirts suffer blow as Haris Rauf no longer available to bowl in first Test
I'm strong, says hospitalised legendary footballer Pele

I'm strong, says hospitalised legendary footballer Pele