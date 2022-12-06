Ranveer Singh reveals he almost 'gave up' on acting

Ranveer Singh shared in a recent interview that he 'gave up' on acting thinking it was too far-fetched for him as he was an outsider in the film industry, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ranveer shared that he gave up on acting when he saw that all the newcomers had some sort of relationship in the industry. Moreover, only Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan were people in the film industry from the outside.

Ranveer said, "Around the turn of the century—when I was in 10th grade, I wanted to act. But I kind of gave up on it, thinking it was too far-fetched. Because the examples of people having made it into this glitzy industry from the outside were too few-and-far-in-between."

He further added, "There was just Mr Shah Rukh Khan, Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Mr Akshay Kumar. That’s it. At the time (around the year 2000), I looked around me and all the new upstarts were somebody with some kind of great legacy; whose fathers were great superstars or big-time producers or directors. So, I gave it up."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar alongside Boman Irani. He will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus.