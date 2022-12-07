 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' drops further at the box office on Day 12

Varun Dhawan's recently released film Bhediya witnessed a drop at the box office on the 12th day of its theatrical release as the film collected around INR 1 crore in India on its 12th day in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the comedy horror film collected INR 1 crore in India on its 12th day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 54.9 crore in 12 days.

The numbers of the film have been decent so far and the makers will be hoping for growth in its business in the coming days. However, the criticism of Bhediya's VFX and competition at the box office from Drishyam 2 could hinder its business in the coming days.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. Bhediya starred Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Bannerjee alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and was released in theatres on November 25.

