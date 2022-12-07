 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Feroze Khan isn't 'financially stable' to pay children's maintenance

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Feroze Khan refuses to pay for his childrens maintenance
Feroze Khan refuses to pay for his children's maintenance

Feroze Khan's ex-wife Aliza Sultan Khan took divorce from him. He was accused of domestic violence by his wife and the case is ongoing in the court. Recently, a lawsuit is going on to decide on maintenance for children.

After Monday’s hearing, Feroze’s attorney said the accusations and defamation caused by it has affected Khan’s reputation and he has stopped getting projects, hence he is not ‘financially stable’ to give the quoted amount.

At court appearance, the attorney said, “Feroze Khan is not in a good financial position right now because of the allegations against him. He is not getting big projects.” He further said, “We will submit a proposal on December 15 in court in which we will mention the amount Feroze will give presently because work is not being offered at the moment. If in future he gets big projects we will cooperate with Aliza.”

He also said, “We hope that madam Aliza and her family will play a positive role in solving the case respectfully.”

Whereas, Sultan’s lawyer has revealed that children have not received a single penny from their father

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan's new still from 'Pathaan' released by 'YRF'

Shah Rukh Khan's new still from 'Pathaan' released by 'YRF'
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani finalize their wedding venue

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani finalize their wedding venue
Neena Gupta says one has to be 'besharam' to get opportunities

Neena Gupta says one has to be 'besharam' to get opportunities
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' drops further at the box office on Day 12

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' drops further at the box office on Day 12
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to pick up at the box office on Day 5

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to pick up at the box office on Day 5
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' inches away from INR 200 crore mark

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' inches away from INR 200 crore mark
Katrina Kaif shares breathtaking picture from hills ahead of first wedding anniversary

Katrina Kaif shares breathtaking picture from hills ahead of first wedding anniversary
Priyanka Chopra is among BBC's 100 Influential Women List

Priyanka Chopra is among BBC's 100 Influential Women List

Shah Rukh Khan to visit son Aryan Khan's film set only on one condition

Shah Rukh Khan to visit son Aryan Khan's film set only on one condition
Alia Bhatt talks about her 'changes on outlook acting roles' with motherhood

Alia Bhatt talks about her 'changes on outlook acting roles' with motherhood

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's 'Current Laga Re' to release on THIS date

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's 'Current Laga Re' to release on THIS date
Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor to star in Anurag Basu's 'Metro in Dino'

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor to star in Anurag Basu's 'Metro in Dino'