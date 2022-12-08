Bilawal says discussed Lyari's football potential with FIFA president

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari photographed at the football stadium in Qatar. Twitter/BBhuttoZardari

Bilawal congratulates Qatar for hosting FIFA World Cup 2022.

Says discussed football potential of Lyari youth with FIFA president.

Says proud of Pakistan's labourers and security forces working to make historic moment possible.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that he had discussed Lyari's football potential with FIFA president Gianni Infantino. He also felicitated Qatar for hosting the historic FIFA World Cup 2022.

Bilawal flew to Doha on Tuesday to watch FIFA World Cup matches on an invitation from Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Taking to Twitter, the PPP chief said that he is thankful to the foreign minister of Qatar, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, for inviting him to attend the FIFA World Cup currently underway in the country.

Bilawal said Pakistan is proud of its partnership with Qatar as the country's labourers and security forces are playing their part in making this historic moment possible.

The foreign minister later visited the country's embassy and expressed his pleasure that the purpose-built facility is "providing quality consular services to the community."

"Pakistan's embassy in Qatar will continue to work hard on further expanding bilateral trade and investment cooperation," he said.

"Pakistan stands committed to taking its relations with Qatar to the next level," he said.

Bilawal will also meet with football fans while watching matches at the stadium.

Bilawal mentioned Lyari in his meeting with the Fifa president as Layariites' love for football is evident. Football-crazy Lyari is also known as "mini-Brazil."

Despite the fact that Pakistan has never qualified for a FIFA World Cup, many young people enroll in football academies in Lyari and train for hours every day. They hope to reach the international stage one day.

The enthusiasm of residents of Lyari is so tremendous that it feels like the World Cup is being played not in Qatar but in Lyari. Thousands turned out in mini-Brazil when Brazil played Switzerland, sporting the classic yellow and green colours of their favourite team as they gathered in front of large television screens to the sound of raucous music.

The fans erupted into wild cheers and danced when Brazil sealed their entry into the knockout stages with a 1-0 win over Switzerland.