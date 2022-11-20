PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan, others congratulate Qatar as World Cup begins

The Muslim Gulf nation is staking its reputation on delivering a smooth tournament. — APP/AFP/Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

PM Shehbaz says world will "experience best of Qatar's history, culture, and hospitality".

"First Muslim country to host FIFA World Cup," FM Bilawal says about Qatar.

"Wishing Qatar the best": Imran Khan writes on Twitter.

ISLAMABAD: As the FIFA World Cup 2022 begins with celebrations and cheers across the globe, congratulatory messages have started pouring in for Qatar for pulling off a spectacular stage for the global sporting event.

Partaking in this international football frenzy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday extended his felicitations to Qatar.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz wrote: "On behalf of the government & people of Pakistan , I extend our best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir & brotherly people of Qatar for hosting the football World Cup."

The premier added that the world will experience the "best of Qatar's history, culture, and hospitality".

PTI Chairman Imran Khan also wished Qatar the best for making history as the world's first Muslim country to host the mega international football tournament.

"Wishing Qatar the best for successfully holding the football World Cup, which begins today. It is for the first time that a Muslim country is hosting this biggest sporting event in the world. Good luck to all the participating teams," Khan tweeted.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto also wrote about how proud Pakistan is for Qatar being the first in the Muslim world to have achieved the feat of hosting the World Cup, while reiterating the contribution made by Pakistan and its workforce in development of facilities.



Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani also congratulated the gulf country and its Emir for the historic event and expressed joy for Qatar's trust shown toward Pakistan for the tournament security, as well as shared his pride for FIFA using locally-made footballs.



"Qatar is the only country in the Islamic world to host the #FIFAWorldCup. Qatar's remarkable growth can be emulated by other Islamic countries. We are happy that Pakistan has been entrusted with the responsibility of security for the #QatarWorldCup2022, adding that the use of Pakistani-made football," Senate Chairman wrote in his statement on Twitter.

FIFA's official football, named Al Rihla which translates into 'the journey' in Arabic, is being used in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, and being touted as a proud moment for Pakistan and Pakistanis across the world.



