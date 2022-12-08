Farogh Naseem confirms MQM-P sought ex-COAS Bajwa's advice

KARACHI: Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farogh Naseem on Thursday admitted consulting former chief of army staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa over the motion of no confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Talking to Geo News, the MQM-P leader said he has had contacts within the armed forces and that he has a good relationship with the former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He added that the MQM-P consulted the former COAS over the vote of no confidence against Khan in March. However, he added that the conversation was in a private capacity.

The former law minister said that he asked Gen Bajwa for advice as to whose side should the MQM-P pick when it comes to the no-confidence motion. "The ex-COAS advised me to do whatever I think is best for my political interest."

Naseem added that the former COAS told him that MQM-P was completely free to make a decision that suits it.

The News had reported that Nasim contacted Gen Bajwa for his guidance, but the latter advised him to do what suits the MQM-P and its politics.



It is pertinent to mention that the MQM-P sided with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and voted against Khan in in April.

The MQM-P signed a "charter of rights" with the PPP before officially joining hands with it over the no-confidence motion.

The PPP had agreed to give more space to the MQM-P in Karachi's administrative setup as part of a deal to vote against the Imran Khan government when the opposition parties were planning to vote him out.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi revealed that it was the former COAS who had asked Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) to side with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) when the no-confidence motion was moved against then-prime minister Khan.



Elahi's statement endorsed his son and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi's statement about General (retd) Bajwa advising them to back PTI.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Elahi, endorsing Moonis' claim, said: “God changed our path at the last moment when they were heading towards PML-N and sent Gen (retd) Bajwa to show us the way.”