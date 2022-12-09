Aamir Khan to take hiatus from films; Here's what he said at 'Salaam Venky' premiere

Aamir Khan to take a year's break from films, says 'wants to spend some time with family'

Aamir Khan said he won’t be returning to films before a year, because he wants to spend some time with his family.

Mr. Perfectionist was seen at the screening of Kajol-starrer film Salaam Venky. After praising Kajol and Vishal Jethwa work, Aamir spoke up about his decision to take a break from films. This comes after his new film Laal Singh Chaddha flopped at the box office.

Aamir said, "I am not doing anything. For last many years, I have been working continuously so right now I want to spend some time with my family. Paani foundation ka bhi kaam chal rha hai, aur bhi thoda kaam chal rha hai, so I will come back to acting after a year. You can see me in this small role."



Praising the performances of Kajol and Vishal, he added, "Every artist has done such a good job Kajol and Vishal. Each and every actor has done so well. I am very happy and proud to be part of this film. I am glad Revathy gave me that opportunity."