Friday Dec 09 2022
Neha Dhupia shares unseen sangeet prep video from Katrina, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: See video

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Ankit Tiwari dance to Brown Munde dhol version in the video
Neha Dhupia, who is one of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's closest friends, wished the couple first wedding anniversary with a lengthy post.

Neha shared an old video from dance practice session for Katrina and Vicky’s sangeet ceremony. In the video, she along with her husband Angad Bedi and director Anand Tiwari danced to the dhol version of song Brown Munde.

The Chupke Chupke actress wrote: “This was exactly a year and a few days ago …. The excitement we had in our heads and heart about hamare Vicky aur Katrina ki shaadi … yes the sangeet prep was real with @anandntiwari rocking up reallyyyyy in the morning and me with a new born in my arms, I promise you my sleep deprivation levels were unreal and @angadbedi who could nt contain his excitement about all of the above , becoming a new dad all over again, #vickat da #vyaah and ofcourse doing bhangra on stage.”

“The things we do for love and the things we love to do for love #happyanniversary hamare @vickykaushal aur @katrinakaif only love n more love coming your way.”

See post:

Vicky Kaushal commented on the post, wrote: “Love you guys.” Tiwari also wrote: “I’m so good.”

Fans also found the video adorable and fabulous and also asked Neha in the comment section to upload the final performance video as well. “We need to see a clip of the final video, wrote a fan.”

Many renowned personalities from the industry were part of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding including; director Kabir Khan, Shankar, Ehsan, Loy and musician Gurdas Maan, reports IndianExpress. 

