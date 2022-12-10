Multan Test: Pakistan 202 all out; England lead by 79

Second Test - Pakistan v England - Multan International Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan - December 10, 2022. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot as England's Harry Brook leaps in the air.— Reuters

Pakistan were all out for 202 in the second test against England in Multan on Saturday, conceding a first-innings lead of 79 on day two of the contest.

Babar Azam (75) and Saud Shakeel (63) scored half-centuries for the home side.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach was pick of the English bowlers claiming 4-98.

England, on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005, won the series opener in Rawalpindi by 74 runs.

England spinner Jack Leach dismissed Pakistan's middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel for his 100th Test wicket.



After Robinson broke the 91-run third-wicket partnership between Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel, Pakistan's innings never recovered.

Faheem Ashraf was the final Pakistani hitter to be struck out, scoring 22 runs in only 31 balls.

Leach, who recorded figures of 4-98, was England's preferred bowler. Each of Mark Wood and Joe Root took two wickets.

It should be mentioned that on the first day of the second Test, England was bowled for 281 in the first innings.

Abrar Ahmed, a debutant from Pakistan, bowled well against England on Friday, taking seven wickets.

The 24-year-old, who goes by the nickname "Harry Potter" among his mates because of his glasses, worked his own brand of magic to finish with a score of 7-114.

The key run scorers during England's innings, which was completed at the stroke of tea after captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat, were Ben Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60).



After winning the first Test in Rawalpindi by a score of 74 runs, England, who are on their first tour of Pakistan since 2005, are up 1-0 in the three-match series.