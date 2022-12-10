India's Kishan slams quickest ODI double century

The left-handed batter became the 7th International and 4th Indian batter to score 200 in ODI cricket. With his 210-run knock, Kishan broke Chris Gayle's world record, who had scored a double ton against Zimbabwe in just 138 balls in the 2015 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan is not a permanent feature in the Indian batting line-up and was only added to the team due to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's injury. Prior to Kishan, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag had reached the milestone. Before Kishan, Fakhar Zaman, Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill reached the 200-run mark.

Another record broke in the same game as Kohli scored his 72nd century in international cricket to go past Australian great Ricky Ponting's record of 71 hundreds. Virat Kohli is now only behind legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 100 centuries.

The cricketing community has also praised the fabulous knock by the Indian batter.

The Indian team scored a total of 409-8 in their 50 over in the third ODI of the series. It is to be noted that Bangladesh already have a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Second ODI

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored an unbeaten 100 from 83 balls and grabbed two wickets to help his side beat India by five runs in their second one-day international in Mirpur on Wednesday, sealing a 2-0 series victory with one game left to play.

Chasing 272 to win, India got off to a disappointing start losing openers Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan early before half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer (82) and Axar Patel (56) got them back on track.

But India's middle order suffered a collapse and they fell just short in their run chase, ending on 266-9.

Earlier, Bangladesh, who also beat India by one wicket in the first ODI, were in trouble at 69-6 having elected to bat first as Washington Sundar (3-37) and Mohammed Siraj (2-73) ripped through the top order before the hosts hit back.

Mehidy combined with Mahmudullah (77) in a 148-run stand for the seventh wicket as India stepped off the gas, and the 25-year-old reached his century with the last ball of the innings as Bangladesh put on 271-7.