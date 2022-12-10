Olivia Wilde appears DOWNCAST amid claims she is 'still very upset' after split

Olivia Wilde looked downcast figure as she stepped out for a coffee run in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday.

Wilde showed off her well-toned figure in skin-tight black yoga pants, a grey hoodie, and black running shoes. The beauty went makeup-free with a green hat and black sunglasses.

This sighting comes after claims the 38-year-old actress is still 'very upset' after she split from Harry Styles, 28 - whom she directed in Don't Worry Darling - last month.

On a chilly morning in Los Angeles, Wilde opted for a warm drink that she carried in one hand and her cell phone in the other.

The Tron: Legacy actress is said to have thought going on vacation with her girlfriends would help her 'move on even though she has no plans to find anyone new at the moment.

Photo credits: DailyMail

'Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup. She is trying to move on. Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress, but dating isn't on her list of priorities,' a source told UsWeekly.

The former One Direction singer and Olivia are said to have put the brakes on their romance amid his tour.

An insider has also shared that the move was a 'very amicable decision' as the two are still pals.