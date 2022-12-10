Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' trailer to release on Dec 15

Arjun Kapoor most awaited movie Kuttey official trailer will be released on December 15 and the film is all set for a January 13, 2023 release.

Pinkvilla confirmed the team is all set to launch the theatrical trailer of the film.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla source said, "Kuttey team is all set to launch the theatrical trailer of the film on December 15 with a grand launch in Mumbai."

"The event will be a star-studded one, and will happen in the presence of the entire cast, including Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Konkana Sen Sharma, apart from the director, Aasmaan, and father, Vishal Bhardwaj, who is also on board the film as a writer and music composer."



Kuttey features Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra and others.

