 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' trailer to release on Dec 15

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Arjun Kapoors Kuttey trailer to release on Dec 15
Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' trailer to release on Dec 15

Arjun Kapoor most awaited movie Kuttey official trailer will be released on December 15 and the film is all set for a January 13, 2023 release.

Pinkvilla confirmed the team is all set to launch the theatrical trailer of the film.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla source said, "Kuttey team is all set to launch the theatrical trailer of the film on December 15 with a grand launch in Mumbai."

"The event will be a star-studded one, and will happen in the presence of the entire cast, including Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Konkana Sen Sharma, apart from the director, Aasmaan, and father, Vishal Bhardwaj, who is also on board the film as a writer and music composer."

Kuttey features Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra and others.

More From Showbiz:

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 60 crore mark on Day 15

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 60 crore mark on Day 15
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace after 22 days in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace after 22 days in theatres
Ranbir Kapoor details about dividing parenting duties with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor details about dividing parenting duties with Alia Bhatt

Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made in next 10 years

Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made in next 10 years
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bought Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ticket in black

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bought Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ticket in black

Kajol reveals people warned her about career at the time of wedding

Kajol reveals people warned her about career at the time of wedding
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to cross INR 10 crore mark at the box office

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to cross INR 10 crore mark at the box office
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' to be pulled out of theatres soon

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' to be pulled out of theatres soon
Ranbir Kapoor gets candid about his biggest insecurity

Ranbir Kapoor gets candid about his biggest insecurity

Karan Johar calls Bollywood out for lack of original content

Karan Johar calls Bollywood out for lack of original content

Huma Qureshi on pay disparity in Bollywood: 'It's very off'

Huma Qureshi on pay disparity in Bollywood: 'It's very off'