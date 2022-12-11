 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Virat Kohli showers love on wife Anushka Sharma on 5th wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Virat Kohli showers love on wife Anushka Sharma on 5th wedding anniversary
Virat Kohli showers love on wife Anushka Sharma on 5th wedding anniversary  

Indian skipper Virat Kohli extended love to her wife Anushka Sharma on their fifth wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Kohli took to Instagram to wish the wife their fifth wedding anniversary and shared a cute picture of both.

He wrote, "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed I am to find you, I love you with all my heart."

To this, Anushka took the comment section and funnily replied, "Thank god you didn’t go for ‘payback’ post." 

Virat Kohli showers love on wife Anushka Sharma on 5th wedding anniversary

Virat is seen sporting a formal look while Anushka has opted for an all-white outfit. 

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first baby girl Vamika in January 2021. 

More From Showbiz:

Saira Banu gets emotional at the festival held for Dilip Kumar's death Anniversary

Saira Banu gets emotional at the festival held for Dilip Kumar's death Anniversary
Deepika Padukone reveals the type of roles she enjoys playing on-screen

Deepika Padukone reveals the type of roles she enjoys playing on-screen
Jackie Shroff to join Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' cast, reports

Jackie Shroff to join Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' cast, reports
Firdous Jamal suffering from cancer, reveals Hamza Firdous

Firdous Jamal suffering from cancer, reveals Hamza Firdous
Varun Dhawan seeks to work in South films, 'I don't know how but I know it will happen'

Varun Dhawan seeks to work in South films, 'I don't know how but I know it will happen'
Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed when people invade her privacy

Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed when people invade her privacy
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he once had no place to stay

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he once had no place to stay
Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels he acted badly in 'Sabka badla lega tera Faizal' scene

Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels he acted badly in 'Sabka badla lega tera Faizal' scene
Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat

Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 60 crore mark on Day 15

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 60 crore mark on Day 15
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace after 22 days in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace after 22 days in theatres
Red Sea International Film Festival: Hrithik Roshan looks dashing in Black tuxedo

Red Sea International Film Festival: Hrithik Roshan looks dashing in Black tuxedo