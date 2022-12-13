Bilawal to leave for US on official visit on December 14

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Twitter

Bilawal will embark on official visit to US on December 14th.

He has several engagements in New York and Washington DC.

Visit's focus is to boost Pak-US relations.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will undertake an official visit to the United States from December 14th to 21st, 2022.

The minister’s programme includes multiple multilateral and bilateral engagements in New York and Washington DC.

On December 15 to 16, 2022 in New York, the foreign minister will host and chair the Ministerial Conference of the G-77 and China - the largest negotiating bloc of developing countries within the UN system. The agenda of the conference includes a discussion on multiple challenges facing developing countries in attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, climate-induced disasters and geopolitical developments.

Bilawal will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and participate in a high-level debate at the UN Security Council on the theme of “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism” to be held on December 14th, 2022.

The foreign minister will travel to Washington DC on December 19th, 2022, where he will hold meetings with high-level government officials, congressional leaders, Pakistani-American businessmen, and community members. He will also engage with think-tanks and the media.

During his official meetings, bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest will be discussed to carry forward the momentum in Pakistan-US bilateral relations, particularly in areas of trade, investment, climate resilience and economic development.

Bilawal will also share Pakistan’s perspective on climate change, and sensitize his interlocutors on the colossal damage inflicted by climate-induced floods in Pakistan and the post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation plan of the Government of Pakistan.