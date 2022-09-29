 
pakistan
Thursday Sep 29 2022
Today's Pakistan clearly different from what it was six months ago: Bilawal

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Twitter.
  • Bilawal says his visit to the US was successful. 
  • Says his first goal of the US visit was to help the flood victims of Paksitan. 
  • Says relations with the US improved with a focus on cooperation in trade, agriculture and health. 

The visit to the US was fruitful, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, adding that the purpose of the visit was to help the flood victims in Pakistan. He also vowed that a lot of work has to be done for them.

"At this critical time, the demand for pre-elections is like playing with the lives of the flood victims," he said, addressing a press conference in Washington on Thursday.

"The top priority is to aid flood victims; politics is a distant second. Nothing that we do for the flood evacuees is adequate."

He said the United Nations Secretary-General put the flood issue on top of the agenda during the UN session. He expressed gratitude to the world community for the help they offered to Pakistan for the flood victims.

The minister said, "We have not reached the stage of reconstruction and rebuilding. We are still in the phase of relief and rescue."

"You must have witnessed improvement in the country's foreign affairs during the six months of our government. Also, you must witness a clear difference between today's Pakistan and what it was six months ago," Bilawal noted. 

Bilawal said Pakistan faces shortage of food as crops have been destroyed by floods. Pakistan faced massive flooding right after the country inked an agreement with the IMF, he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war have triggered price hike around the globe, he said. 

Bilawal said, "Besides floods, our agenda was to improve relations with the US. The visit to the US was successful." Both the countries are expected to make further progress in trade, agriculture, health and other sectors, he said.

He suggested that India and Pakistan work together on climate change issues. The world would suffer if there is no agreement on climate change issues, he warned. 

Bilawal said the ten biggest countries affected by climate change will have to raise their voices together. He proposed to the world to work together as it is the only solution to the climate change problem. 

He also criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan, saying the PTI leader has damaged the foreign policy and economy of the country, said the foreign minister. However, Pakistan is back on the right track, he said, thanking God.

"It would be unfair if Asad Majid [Pakistan's ex-envoy to the US when the cipher was delivered] was penalised for a wrong committed by Imran Khan," he said. Asad Majid is fulfilling his responsibilities, he said. 

