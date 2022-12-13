 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Sarmad Khoosat's 'Kamli' to have its European premiere soon

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Kamli released in Pakistani theatres on June 3, 2022
'Kamli' released in Pakistani theatres on June 3, 2022

Pakistani film Kamli, after winning hearts at the local cinemas, is all set to make Pakistan proud internationally by having its European premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) 2023.

Khoosat Films announced the development through their Instagram official page. They wrote: “We are so excited to announce that ‘Kamli’ will finally be premiering in Europe at the esteemed International Film Festival Rotterdam ‘23 @iffr, where it has been selected for the Limelight Programme."

"We hope the film charms the audiences the way it has left many spellbound in its successful run across packed cinemas in Pakistan.”

Kamli is a story based on love, loss and cloaked secrets. It is directed by one of the most talented directors of Pakistan Sarmad Sultan Khoosat. The film stars: Saba Qamar Zaman, Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha, Omair Rana and Hamaza Khawaja in the lead roles.

Khoosat’s directorial film released in theatres on June 3, 2022 and received positive reviews both from the audiences and the critics. 

More From Showbiz:

Dilip Kumar's 100 birth anniversary: Pakistani fans celebrate his birthday at his Peshawar home

Dilip Kumar's 100 birth anniversary: Pakistani fans celebrate his birthday at his Peshawar home
Aryan Khan becomes an entrepreneur, launches his own Luxury brand 'D’YAVOL'

Aryan Khan becomes an entrepreneur, launches his own Luxury brand 'D’YAVOL'
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover cut cake as daughter Devi turns one month old

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover cut cake as daughter Devi turns one month old
Ranveer Singh protects child separated from parents in crowd amid 'Cirkus' promotions: See video

Ranveer Singh protects child separated from parents in crowd amid 'Cirkus' promotions: See video
Aima Baig talks about her heartbreak and healing

Aima Baig talks about her heartbreak and healing

Rajpal Yadav lands himself in trouble for hitting a student in Uttar Pradesh

Rajpal Yadav lands himself in trouble for hitting a student in Uttar Pradesh

Karan Johar drops cute video featuring his kids Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar drops cute video featuring his kids Yash and Roohi
Hrithik Roshan opens up about his childhood, reveals he had 'bad stammer'

Hrithik Roshan opens up about his childhood, reveals he had 'bad stammer'

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding dates are out: Deets inside

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding dates are out: Deets inside
Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez on defamatory grounds

Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez on defamatory grounds
Akshay Kumar's birthday wish to Rajinikanth: 'May you keep inspiring generations'

Akshay Kumar's birthday wish to Rajinikanth: 'May you keep inspiring generations'
Malaika Arora meets Post Malone at his Mumba gig: See pictures

Malaika Arora meets Post Malone at his Mumba gig: See pictures