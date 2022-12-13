 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Daniel Craig reveals beautiful memories from set of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Daniel Craig is sharing his beautiful memories from the set of his new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The James Bond star, 54, also talked about the star-studded cast of the murder mystery film while appearing on Lorraine on Tuesday.

He explained: 'Keeping secrets seems to be hard to do, so to have an audience experience this in a completely unknowing way is the best way to see it.'

Daniel continued: 'When you throw an incredible bunch of actors together sometimes it can go wrong, egos can clash, but everybody was so generous.

'There was lots of improvising going on and then just trying to crack each other up, not by putting each other off but trying to be funny.'

Teasing the third film, the actor said: 'As long as we entertain and we can do something different each time, then it's up to the audience.'

The movie will be in select theaters for a brief window starting on November 23 and start streaming on Netflix on December 23.

A new trailer for the Netflix upcoming sequel Knives Out 2, also known as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, was shared on Monday morning.

The film also stars former James Bond actor Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc from the smash hit original film Knives Out from 2019.

The British star has a superb supporting cast.

Norton has the lead in this new trailer but plenty of others make a lasting impression such as Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Janelle Monae.

More From Entertainment:

Palace receives warning as Prince Harry may have 'evidence at his disposal'

Palace receives warning as Prince Harry may have 'evidence at his disposal'

Victoria Beckham makes magical change to her mansion before Christmas

Victoria Beckham makes magical change to her mansion before Christmas
Tom Cruise snubbed from 2023 Golden Globes after returning past awards?

Tom Cruise snubbed from 2023 Golden Globes after returning past awards?
Beyoncé has strict no drug policy during rehearsals of her upcoming tour

Beyoncé has strict no drug policy during rehearsals of her upcoming tour
Kendall Jenner hilariously trolled for looking like 'sofa cushion' in oversized jacket

Kendall Jenner hilariously trolled for looking like 'sofa cushion' in oversized jacket
Rihanna dishes on her struggles of dressing up after embracing motherhood

Rihanna dishes on her struggles of dressing up after embracing motherhood
Buckingham Palace to release ‘highly critical’ report about Meghan Markle

Buckingham Palace to release ‘highly critical’ report about Meghan Markle
Britney Spears addresses ‘hacked Instagram’ rumors in latest post

Britney Spears addresses ‘hacked Instagram’ rumors in latest post
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will have ‘no invitation’ to King Charles III coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will have ‘no invitation’ to King Charles III coronation
Dua Lipa invited to next summer's Hay Festival

Dua Lipa invited to next summer's Hay Festival
Fern Britton shares cryptic post about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid ongoing 'drama'

Fern Britton shares cryptic post about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid ongoing 'drama'
Golden Globes nominates Ana de Armas for widely-derided film 'Blonde'

Golden Globes nominates Ana de Armas for widely-derided film 'Blonde'