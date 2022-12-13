 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says 'Bombay Velvet' was not a good film

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor says 'Bombay Velvet' was not a good film

Ranbir Kapoor talked about his 2015 film Bombay Velvet in a recent interview and said that it wasn't a good film which was a justified flop and a “big disaster of Indian cinema,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ranbir said that he felt amazing about Bombay Velvet while he was working on it; however, in the end, it was not a good film and it deserved its fate of being a flop at the box office.

Ranbir said, "While working on the film I thought like, 'Wow, this is amazing,' you know. Like, Anurag Kashyap was directing. We had great set of actors, you know."

He further added, "See, once you start a film you lose perspective because you surrender to the process. You surrender to the filmmaking, you surrender to the character...So Bombay Velvet was something which…it deserved the fate that it had because it wasn't a good film."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva alongside his wife Alia Bhatt.

