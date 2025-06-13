 
Geo News

Geo Films' blockbuster 'Deemak' rocks cinemas with houseful shows in second week

Viewer buzz has sent expectations for Geo Films soaring as audiences flock to this cinematic spectacle

By
Mohammad Nasir
|

June 13, 2025

A poster of Geo Films’ production “Deemak can be seen in a cinema on May 7, 2025. — Instagram@deemakfilmofficial
A poster of Geo Films’ production “Deemak" can be seen in a cinema on May 7, 2025. — Instagram@deemakfilmofficial

The terror rages on as Geo Films’ Deemak storms into its second week, smashing records as the biggest desi horror hit in Pakistani cinema history.

Cinemas across the country continue to report fully packed shows, with moviegoers lining up eagerly to grab tickets.

With stunning visual effects, a gripping storyline, and powerful performances by renowned actors, the film has cast a spell on audiences.

Viewer buzz has sent expectations for Geo Films soaring as audiences flock to this cinematic spectacle. 

Released nationwide under the banner of Mandviwalla Entertainment, Deemak has sparked immense excitement among families, as evidenced by the heavy rush at cinemas.

The film's cutting-edge visuals, thrilling narrative, and masterful direction have captivated audiences of all ages.

Starring Faisal Qureshi, Samina Peerzada, Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, and Sonya Hussain, the film has earned accolades from viewers for its stellar acting. 

Many have described Deemak as not just a terrifying experience but a film of international standards — one that makes Pakistan’s cinema industry proud.

Given the phenomenal response, industry insiders anticipate that Geo Films will continue to deliver high-quality blockbusters that will elevate the Pakistani film industry to new heights.

It is worth mentioning that Geo Films has previously produced iconic titles such as Khuda Kay Liye, Bol, Teefa in Trouble, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Donkey King, and The Glassworker.

