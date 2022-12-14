 
sports
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
AFP

In pictures: Argentina delirious as Messi inspires run to World Cup final

By
AFP

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

A fan of Argentina kisses a replica of the World Cup trophy as he celebrates his team´s victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. — AFP
A fan of Argentina kisses a replica of the World Cup trophy as he celebrates his team´s victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. — AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Argentines broke out into song and celebrations after the country's hero Lionel Messi inspired the team to a 3-0 victory over Croatia in Qatar on Tuesday, sending them to the World Cup final.

"We won! I love you Argentina," cried pensioner Pablo Cardozo, 74, as he stood in front of a television screen at a cafe in Buenos Aires, as younger customers cheered him on.

A fan of Argentina kisses a replica of the World Cup trophy as he celebrates his team´s victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. — AFP
A fan of Argentina kisses a replica of the World Cup trophy as he celebrates his team´s victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. — AFP
In this aerial view fans of Argentina celebrate their team´s victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. — AFP
In this aerial view fans of Argentina celebrate their team´s victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. — AFP
Fans of Argentina celebrate their team´s victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. — AFP
Fans of Argentina celebrate their team´s victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. — AFP
A fan of Argentina reacts while watching the live broadcast of the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between Argentina and Croatia at the Francisco Seeber square in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. — AFP
A fan of Argentina reacts while watching the live broadcast of the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between Argentina and Croatia at the Francisco Seeber square in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. — AFP
In this aerial view, fans of Argentina celebrate their team´s victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. — AFP
In this aerial view, fans of Argentina celebrate their team´s victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. — AFP
Fans of Argentina celebrate their team´s victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. —
Fans of Argentina celebrate their team´s victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. —
Argentina´s forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates after defeating Croatia 3-0 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 13, 2022. — AFP
Argentina´s forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates after defeating Croatia 3-0 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 13, 2022. — AFP
Fans of Argentina celebrate their team´s victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. — AFP
Fans of Argentina celebrate their team´s victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. — AFP
In this aerial view fans of Argentina celebrate their team´s victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. — AFP
In this aerial view fans of Argentina celebrate their team´s victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. — AFP
An Argentina fan celebrates after Argentina's Lionel Messi scores their first goal in Buenos Aires, Argentina on December 13, 2022. — Reuters
An Argentina fan celebrates after Argentina's Lionel Messi scores their first goal in Buenos Aires, Argentina on December 13, 2022. — Reuters
Argentina fans celebrate inside the stadium after Argentina progress to the final at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar on December 14, 2022. — Reuters
Argentina fans celebrate inside the stadium after Argentina progress to the final at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar on December 14, 2022. — Reuters
In this aerial view fans of Argentina celebrate their team´s victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. — AFP
In this aerial view fans of Argentina celebrate their team´s victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on December 13, 2022. — AFP

Dozens of people in the cafe rose from their seats and broke out into Argentina's hit World Cup song: "Muchachos, ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar" (which translates as "Lads, now we get excited again") sung by ska band La Mosca.

Cardozo shouted himself almost hoarse with each of Argentina's three goals: first a Messi penalty and then a brace from young forward Julian Alvarez, the second of which came after a mazy run by his captain and the team's talisman.

"I love Julian!" exclaimed Emilia Salvo, 23, as Gabriela Perdiguez, 26, added: "I can't take any more of this excitement, it's a dream!"

Students celebrated in the university neighbourhood of Barrio Clinicas.

Delfina Yacoy, 22, a student of medicine, was another marvelling at Alvarez's contribution but added that "it was a really tough match, they are two great teams."

"This seemed more difficult than other times, Croatia had just knocked out Brazil," said Clara Cerdeira 20, another student at a pizzeria terrace watching the game on an outdoor screen.

For supermarket employee Rodrigo Sarcino, 24, watching the match at an ice cream shop terrace, centre-back pairing "Nico Otamendi and Cuti (Cristian) Romero are two lions!"

Throughout the country hoards of fans crowded around giant screens to watch the match and let their emotions run wild.

Thousands descended on the popular Punta Mogotes beach in the southern Mar del Plata seaside resort, the home of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, waving flags and little harlequin hats.

The greatest affection was of course reserved for Messi, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner who has achieved almost everything possible in the game — except emulating his predecessor as Argentina's idol, Diego Maradona, who inspired the South Americans to World Cup glory in 1986.

"Messi has entered the hearts of fans. He is a very loveable person and has shown leadership, he's shouldered the team," historian Felipe Pigna told AFP.

Messi's tetchy "fool, get lost" insult aimed at Dutch forward Wout Weghorst following Argentina's dramatic quarter-final penalty shoot-out victory over the Netherlands has already made its way onto mugs, T-shirts and other memorabilia.

That spiciness is "loved so much by Argentine fans," added Pigna.

More From Sports:

History-makers Morocco stand in way of France at World Cup

History-makers Morocco stand in way of France at World Cup
Argentina make it to FIFA World Cup final after defeating Croatia 3-0

Argentina make it to FIFA World Cup final after defeating Croatia 3-0
Naseem Shah ruled out of Pakistan's final Test against England

Naseem Shah ruled out of Pakistan's final Test against England
Pak vs Eng: Here's Shahid Afridi's suggestion for Pakistan's batting line up

Pak vs Eng: Here's Shahid Afridi's suggestion for Pakistan's batting line up
Pakistan vs New Zealand series to start a day earlier than scheduled

Pakistan vs New Zealand series to start a day earlier than scheduled
FIFA World Cup: Messi's Argentina take on Modric's Croatia for a finals spot

FIFA World Cup: Messi's Argentina take on Modric's Croatia for a finals spot

ICC gives 'below average' rating to Rawalpindi pitch

ICC gives 'below average' rating to Rawalpindi pitch
Shoaib Malik surpasses another T20 milestone

Shoaib Malik surpasses another T20 milestone
When is the World Cup 2022 final? Date and kick-off time

When is the World Cup 2022 final? Date and kick-off time
More than 500 overseas players register for PSL 8

More than 500 overseas players register for PSL 8
Beating Pakistan on home turf is 'massive', says England skipper

Beating Pakistan on home turf is 'massive', says England skipper
Pakistan's Sidra Ameen bags ICC Women's Player of the Month award

Pakistan's Sidra Ameen bags ICC Women's Player of the Month award