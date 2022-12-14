 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 26 days

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Ajay Devgns Drishyam 2 stays unstoppable at the box office after 26 days
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 26 days 

Ajay Devgn's recently released film Drishyam 2 continues its stellar run at the box office as the film collected INR 1.5 crore on its 26th day in theatres, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film minted INR 1.5 crore on its 26th day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to around INR 212.9 crore in 26 days.

Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Drishyam 2 is expected to continue running in the theatres for at least a week more.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Akshay Kumar appreciates 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in recent tweet

Akshay Kumar appreciates 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in recent tweet
Vivek Oberoi refuses to comment on relationship with ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai

Vivek Oberoi refuses to comment on relationship with ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai
Lords of Lockdown will be presented at Rotterdam International Film Festival

Lords of Lockdown will be presented at Rotterdam International Film Festival
Pasoori becomes 'most streamed Pakistani song' on Spotify

Pasoori becomes 'most streamed Pakistani song' on Spotify

Ananya Panday gets a 'wave' from David Beckham at FIFA World Cup

Ananya Panday gets a 'wave' from David Beckham at FIFA World Cup
Ananya Panday's rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapoor joins her to watch FIFA Semis in Doha

Ananya Panday's rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapoor joins her to watch FIFA Semis in Doha
Akshay Kumar opts for funky fur coat in new 'Selfiee' song

Akshay Kumar opts for funky fur coat in new 'Selfiee' song
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares transformation for his role in 'Haddi'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares transformation for his role in 'Haddi'
Shah Rukh Khan to promote 'Pathaan' in FIFA World Cup Final?

Shah Rukh Khan to promote 'Pathaan' in FIFA World Cup Final?
Priyanka Chopra congratulates team 'RRR' for Golden Globes Nominations

Priyanka Chopra congratulates team 'RRR' for Golden Globes Nominations
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is jealous of South Indian actor Rishabh Shetty

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is jealous of South Indian actor Rishabh Shetty
Kartik Aaryan says he wants to do 'rooted, grounded' films

Kartik Aaryan says he wants to do 'rooted, grounded' films