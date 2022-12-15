 
sports
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
M Muzamil Asif

'In talks with a couple of franchises': Ahmad Shahzad reveals ahead of PSL 8 draft

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Pakistans opening batter Ahmad Shahzad. — Twitter/@thePSLt20/File
Pakistan's opening batter Ahmad Shahzad. — Twitter/@thePSLt20/File

Ahmad Shahzad, Pakistan's opening batter, revealed he's in talks with a couple of franchises ahead of the upcoming eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is scheduled to take place in February-March 2023.

"I am in talks with a couple of franchises. As a player, I can't force anyone to pick me, but if a player brings value to the team, they should go for him," Shahzad shared in an exclusive conversation with Geo Super Wednesday.

The hard-hitting batsman is expected to be picked by the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2023. Shahzad missed the league's seventh season due to an injury.

The cricketer was not only confident to get picked up in the players' draft but also to perform in the upcoming season.

"See, PSL is Pakistan's biggest brand and every player wants to play in it. In fact, PSL's performance matters a lot and it is very important for players to make comeback," he added.

The right-handed opener has played 45 PSL matches and has scored 1,077 runs at an average of 26.26.

Shahzad, who was the first Pakistani batter to score a century each in all three formats of the game, is confident to make a comeback in the national team through his recent performance.

"I don't think there is any problem with my performance. Yes, due to injury, I was out of cricket action for some time but then I returned to domestic cricket, played in a couple of leagues and you can see my performances," confident Shahzad highlighted.

"I am focused on myself, taking care of my fitness, health, and diet. My aim is to represent my country again with pride," he maintained.

Once a permanent member of the national team, Shahzad's career reversed allegedly due to his behaviour and attitude problems.

"I haven't heard such things, to be honest," Shahzad stated when asked about this issue. "If someone has to say something about my behaviour, and if it's authentic, then come out and say it in public. Otherwise, anybody can blame you for anything. How many people would you believe?" he asked.

"I can also talk about anyone's attitude, would you start believing me? I think what people say, doesn't matter. I believe whatever Allah has written for you, will happen," he concluded.

