Ahmed Shehzad accuses Waqar Younis of destroying his career

Ahmed Shehzad, the jettisoned opening batter, accused head coach Waqar Younis of destroying his career.

In an interview with a local media, Shehzad challenged Younis to meet face-to-face and clarify all the problems raised in the report he flied against him after the 2015 ICC World Cup.

"I have not seen the report myself but a PCB official told me that these remarks have been said regarding me. But I believe that these things should be discussed face-to-face and I am ready to take on that challenge. Then we will see who is right and who is wrong," the batter stated.



"Perhaps I have more to say and a larger audience than they do, but I choose to remain silent because you must adhere to your own standards. However, their statements harmed my career, particularly because I was not permitted to present my argument, he insisted.

Additionally, Shehzad accused his teammates of linking him with Umar Akmal. Some of my teammates attempted to associate my name with Umar Akmal in an effort to create a negative impression of me, he explained.

Shehzad and Umar made their comeback in Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka when Waqar became the national team's bowling coach.