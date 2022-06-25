 
sports
Saturday Jun 25 2022
By
SDSports desk

Ahmed Shehzad accuses Waqar Younis of destroying his career

By
SDSports desk

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Opening batter Ahmed Shehzad and former bowler and head coach Waqar Younis during a practice session — PCB
Opening batter Ahmed Shehzad and former bowler and head coach Waqar Younis during a practice session — PCB

Ahmed Shehzad, the jettisoned opening batter, accused head coach Waqar Younis of destroying his career.

In an interview with a local media, Shehzad challenged Younis to meet face-to-face and clarify all the problems raised in the report he flied against him after the 2015 ICC World Cup.

Related items

"I have not seen the report myself but a PCB official told me that these remarks have been said regarding me. But I believe that these things should be discussed face-to-face and I am ready to take on that challenge. Then we will see who is right and who is wrong," the batter stated. 

"Perhaps I have more to say and a larger audience than they do, but I choose to remain silent because you must adhere to your own standards. However, their statements harmed my career, particularly because I was not permitted to present my argument, he insisted.

Additionally, Shehzad accused his teammates of linking him with Umar Akmal. Some of my teammates attempted to associate my name with Umar Akmal in an effort to create a negative impression of me, he explained.

Shehzad and Umar made their comeback in Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka when Waqar became the national team's bowling coach.

More From Sports:

Record-breaking mountaineer Shehroze Kashif disappointed with unresponsive govt

Record-breaking mountaineer Shehroze Kashif disappointed with unresponsive govt
Pakistan's winning ratio highest in world: Ramiz Raja

Pakistan's winning ratio highest in world: Ramiz Raja
Zaheer Abbas’ brother asks for prayers as legendary cricketer 'still in intensive care'

Zaheer Abbas’ brother asks for prayers as legendary cricketer 'still in intensive care'
Pakistan secures 3 more medals in fourth Mas-Wrestling World Championship

Pakistan secures 3 more medals in fourth Mas-Wrestling World Championship
Former cricketer Nadeem Khan appointed Pakistan Junior League director

Former cricketer Nadeem Khan appointed Pakistan Junior League director
Babar Azam's special message for those who see things from different view

Babar Azam's special message for those who see things from different view
WATCH: Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's Afghanistan earthquake relief campaign

WATCH: Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's Afghanistan earthquake relief campaign
After IK 'cuts ties', Ramiz Raja seeks good relations with PM Shehbaz

After IK 'cuts ties', Ramiz Raja seeks good relations with PM Shehbaz
For Iraqi amputees football team, healing is the goal

For Iraqi amputees football team, healing is the goal
Female mountaineers set eyes on becoming first Pakistani women to summit K2

Female mountaineers set eyes on becoming first Pakistani women to summit K2
Hungarian police confirm Pakistani swimmer Faizan Akbar missing

Hungarian police confirm Pakistani swimmer Faizan Akbar missing
Adil Rashid to perform Hajj, miss out on England-India series

Adil Rashid to perform Hajj, miss out on England-India series

Latest

view all