Pakistan, Tajikistan ‘face similar security challenges being Afghanistan’s neighbours’

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahm meet in Islamabad on December 15, 2022.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Pakistan will continue to provide assistance in intelligence capacity building and sharing of technical expertise with the armed forces of Tajikistan.

This understanding came during a meeting between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Khawaja Asif in Islamabad Thursday.

‘Similar security challenges’

During the huddle, the defence minister said being neighbours of Afghanistan, both Pakistan and Tajikistan are facing similar security challenges and threats including terrorism and drug trafficking across the border.

The minister expressed best wishes for the military and civil leadership of Tajikistan, and its people.

“Pakistan believes in the peaceful resolution of all issues and appreciates the efforts of Tajikistan in promoting peace,” he added.

The minister proposed friendly sports competitions between the armed forces and the display of military bands on a reciprocal basis on special occasions of the two countries.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral defence cooperation, counter-terrorism, defence production and exploration of new avenues to progress and prosperity were discussed.

The Tajik president assured his government’s commitment and pledged to work with Pakistan to strengthen their bilateral ties. He invited the Minister for Defence to visit Tajikistan soon.