 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
APP

Pakistan, Tajikistan ‘face similar security challenges being Afghanistan’s neighbours’

By
APP

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahm meet in Islamabad on December 15, 2022. — PID
Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahm meet in Islamabad on December 15, 2022. — PID
  • Pakistan will continue sharing technical expertise with the armed forces of Tajikistan, says Khawaja Asif.
  • "Pakistan believes in peaceful resolution of all issues,” says minister.  
  • Matters related to bilateral defence cooperation, counter-terrorism, and defence production discussed during the meeting. 

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Pakistan will continue to provide assistance in intelligence capacity building and sharing of technical expertise with the armed forces of Tajikistan.

This understanding came during a meeting between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Khawaja Asif in Islamabad Thursday.

‘Similar security challenges’

During the huddle, the defence minister said being neighbours of Afghanistan, both Pakistan and Tajikistan are facing similar security challenges and threats including terrorism and drug trafficking across the border.

The minister expressed best wishes for the military and civil leadership of Tajikistan, and its people.

“Pakistan believes in the peaceful resolution of all issues and appreciates the efforts of Tajikistan in promoting peace,” he added.

The minister proposed friendly sports competitions between the armed forces and the display of military bands on a reciprocal basis on special occasions of the two countries.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral defence cooperation, counter-terrorism, defence production and exploration of new avenues to progress and prosperity were discussed.

The Tajik president assured his government’s commitment and pledged to work with Pakistan to strengthen their bilateral ties. He invited the Minister for Defence to visit Tajikistan soon.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan terms India’s hegemonic policies as ‘impediment to regional ties’

Pakistan terms India’s hegemonic policies as ‘impediment to regional ties’
PTI likely to dissolve assemblies 'either on Dec 17 or 23'

PTI likely to dissolve assemblies 'either on Dec 17 or 23'
Gen Bajwa’s NRO II ‘dry-cleaned’ all corrupt elements: Imran Khan

Gen Bajwa’s NRO II ‘dry-cleaned’ all corrupt elements: Imran Khan
In meeting with COAS, CENTCOM chief discusses regional situation

In meeting with COAS, CENTCOM chief discusses regional situation
Imran Khan’s trial in Toshakhana case to begin on Jan 9, notice issued

Imran Khan’s trial in Toshakhana case to begin on Jan 9, notice issued
One killed, 15 injured as Afghan forces yet again open fire on Chaman border

One killed, 15 injured as Afghan forces yet again open fire on Chaman border
PTI to seek time from NA speaker for verification of resignations: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI to seek time from NA speaker for verification of resignations: Fawad Chaudhry
Civilian, soldier martyred in North Waziristan suicide blast: ISPR

Civilian, soldier martyred in North Waziristan suicide blast: ISPR
Daily Mail delayed apology to Shehbaz Sharif on PTI govt's reassurances: source

Daily Mail delayed apology to Shehbaz Sharif on PTI govt's reassurances: source
Azam Swati ‘shifted to Islamabad’ after cases in Sindh disposed of as ‘C-class’

Azam Swati ‘shifted to Islamabad’ after cases in Sindh disposed of as ‘C-class’
Govt claims Reko Diq issue settled with Akhtar Mengal, BNP-M denies

Govt claims Reko Diq issue settled with Akhtar Mengal, BNP-M denies
Bilawal calls on UNSC to implement Kashmir resolutions

Bilawal calls on UNSC to implement Kashmir resolutions