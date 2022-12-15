 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan's 'Aashiqui 3' will only have original music

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Kartik Aaryans Aashiqui 3 will only have original music
Kartik Aaryan's 'Aashiqui 3' will only have original music

Mukesh Bhatt revealed in a recent interview that his upcoming film starring Kartik Aaryan, Aashiqui 3, will not have any recreated music and the makers are focusing on creating original music for the film, as reported by PinkVilla.

Mukesh Bhatt, director of Aashiqui 3, shared that he will only include original music in the film and the film won't have recreations of popular songs from the first and second parts of the Aashiqui franchise. He stated that he has to work on the film's music for a year.

Mukesh said, "I don’t believe in recreations, I believe in originals. Aashiqui 1 had original tunes and so did Aashiqui 2. I have the capacity to create original tunes."

He further added, "I have to work for one year on the music, so the songs match up to the level of parts one and two. That’s a herculean task for me that I have to work on.”

Aashiqui 3 was announced in September 2022. The film is tobe directed by Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar and it will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

More From Showbiz:

Kiara Advani wanted to be a part of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Kiara Advani wanted to be a part of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Huma Qureshi says Bollywood celebrities behave like influencers

Huma Qureshi says Bollywood celebrities behave like influencers
Katrina Kaif can speak Punjabi a little, says Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif can speak Punjabi a little, says Vicky Kaushal

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 27 days

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 27 days

Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post after filing defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez

Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post after filing defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez
Vicky Kaushal says he wished to be part of THIS film

Vicky Kaushal says he wished to be part of THIS film
'Pathaan': Activist group burns SRK, Deepika's effigies on street in Indore

'Pathaan': Activist group burns SRK, Deepika's effigies on street in Indore
Mahira Khan meets Bollywood stars in Qatar amid FIFA World Cup: See video

Mahira Khan meets Bollywood stars in Qatar amid FIFA World Cup: See video
Tabu sends flower bouquet to Kiara Advani with 'best wishes': Deets inside

Tabu sends flower bouquet to Kiara Advani with 'best wishes': Deets inside
Rohit Shetty says film 'Cirkus is for the audience who loved Golmaal'

Rohit Shetty says film 'Cirkus is for the audience who loved Golmaal'
'RRR' actor Edward Sonnenblick reacts to film's Golden Globe nominations

'RRR' actor Edward Sonnenblick reacts to film's Golden Globe nominations
Vicky Kaushal talks about essaying a comic role, says 'there is a pressure'

Vicky Kaushal talks about essaying a comic role, says 'there is a pressure'