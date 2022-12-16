PML-Q wants seat adjustment with PTI before assembly dissolution

Ch Moonis Elahi and Ch Hussain Elahi meet Chairman PTI Imran Khan at his Lahore residence on Thursday. -PTI

PML-Q demands share in provincial assembly.

Moonis Elahi meets Imran Khan in Lahore.

Arif Alvi holds discussion wth Punjab CM.

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has demanded seat adjustment in 25 constituencies with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) before the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, sources told The News.



The development came on Thursday during a meeting of a PML-Q delegation, headed by former federal minister Ch Moonis Elahi, with PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Lahore as political activity heats up in the country ahead of the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies.

MNA Ch Hussein Elahi also attended the meeting that discussed the core issue related to the dissolution of the assembly, sources said.

They shared that the PML-Q wanted to finalise seat adjustments with the PTI before the dissolution and in case of fresh or by-polls, both sides would come up as election allies.

The sources said the PML-Q wanted its share of at least 25 general seats in Punjab in the next polls.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, during the past few weeks, has granted the status of division to Gujrat and has given the status of the district to different Tehsils — a move analysts believe is done to secure political mileage.

The PML-Q leadership wants to field its candidates from Wazirabad and parts of southern Punjab. On all such issues, negotiations are underway.

Alvi meets Elahi

Meanwhile, Parvez Elahi, in a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi at the CM office, reiterated his pledge to stand with Imran Khan through thick and thin, adding that he owed the chief minister’s post to the PTI chief.

PML-Q leaders Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi were also present.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest as well as the politico-economic situation of the province.

Pervaiz Elahi apprised Dr Alvi of the development projects and relief-related initiatives, carried out by the provincial government. He expressed deep concern over the poor state of the economy and the faulty policies of the federal government.

The chief minister regretted that the federal government had economically reversed Pakistan’s progress within a few months.

“The imposed, incompetent cabal is only interested in saving its politics,” CM Elahi said and added that saving the state was most important at the moment and everyone would have to think about the country.

President Arif Alvi said, “we will have to think only of Pakistan as a Pakistani. Nothing is final in politics; decisions have to be made under difficult circumstances”.

He asserted that Pakistan demands unity and political tolerance in the current situation. “We are trying to resolve the issues amicably and it’s hoped that Allah Almighty will guide Pakistan to a better path,” Dr Arif Alvi said.