PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks during a video address to the PTI's Punjab parliamentary party from his Lahore residence in Zaman Park on December 2, 2022. — Screengrab/GeoNews

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Friday in an unprecedented move invited the PDM-led government to discuss the possibility of early general elections as if assemblies were dissolved in two provinces around 66% of Pakistan would have to vote for the by-polls.

“Give us a date for elections or we will dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies,” Khan said in a video address to the PTI's Punjab parliamentary party from his Lahore residence in Zaman Park.

More to follow...