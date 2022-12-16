 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor organizes Star Wars themed-birthday bash for son Taimur

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016

Kareena Kapoor Khan arranged a grand pre-birthday bash for her elder son Taimur Ali Khan, who is going to turn six years old on December 20.

Kareena opted for a Star Wars theme for her son’s birthday party. Taimur seemed to enjoy his birthday celebration to the fullest as his mother shared a post on Instagram with a caption that read: “Ok a clear sign the party was a hit. My Jedi Tim.” Taimur, in the picture, can be seen having fun on a bouncy slide.

Khan also shared a picture on her Instagram story where she can be seen posing for the camera along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Tim. She also tagged @threeentertainment, who shot the entire event.

Kareena Kapoor organizes Star Wars themed-birthday bash for son Taimur

Threeentertainment also shared glimpses of the themed birthday party.

See pictures:

Kareena Kapoor organizes Star Wars themed-birthday bash for son Taimur


Kareena Kapoor organizes Star Wars themed-birthday bash for son Taimur


Kareena Kapoor organizes Star Wars themed-birthday bash for son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married on October 16, 2012. They have two children: elder son Taimur Ali Khan and younger son Jehangir Ali Khan. 

